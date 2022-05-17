A new short-term care centre to help people recover after having hospital treatment will ease pressure on hospital beds, authorities say.

The centre in Plymouth which has 24 en suite bedrooms has started operating across two floors of the William and Patricia Venton Centre.

It has been refurbished after a collaboration between Plymouth City Council, Age UK Plymouth and NHS Devon Clinical Commissioning Group.

The centre is being run by Livewell Southwest and Age UK Plymouth, supporting people for up to six weeks after their hospital treatment.

Michelle Thomas, chief executive officer at Livewell Southwest, said the service would "provide a calm and caring setting for people who are not yet well enough to return to their homes" while also helping to create more space in the "busy acute hospital".

The council invested £823,410 into the refurbishment and will lease part of the building from Age UK Plymouth which will continue to use the rest of the building to run its other services.

Age UK Plymouth has invested £310,000 in the centre.