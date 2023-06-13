Gardaí (Irish police) have seized drugs with an estimated value of €1.29m (£1.1m) during searches in a large rural site in County Kildare on Monday.

Two men, aged in their 20s and 30s, were arrested at the scene and subsequently charged.

They are due to appear at the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin on Wednesday.

Officers seized 16kg of suspected cocaine, 3kg of cannabis herb and 800g of suspected heroin.

The searches were conducted under warrant as part of a wider investigation into the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the west Dublin area.