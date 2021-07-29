'Stubbornly static' Covid rate prompts public plea
The public has been urged to "go further" than national guidelines in a bid to tackle "stubbornly static" Covid rates in south west Scotland.
NHS Dumfries and Galloway said it saw 215 new cases last week - compared with 220 the week before.
Public health consultant Dr Andrew Rideout warned the numbers could rise as restrictions ease further.
He asked people to apply "everything we have learned in the last 18 months" to help drive cases back down.
"We continue to see people being admitted to hospital with Covid-19 although thankfully at much lower numbers than previous waves," he said.
"Thankfully, vaccinations are playing a significant role in preventing hospitalisations and deaths from Covid-19.
"However, it's very important for the welfare of everyone in our region and the sustainability of our services that we don't see a further increase in case numbers."
He said services were currently operating under the kind of pressures expected in the "most difficult winter period" rather than the height of summer.
Dr Rideout said people could help by going beyond national restrictions "wherever possible".
"It's the same key advice - clean your hands regularly, wear a face covering in indoor public settings, maintain a physical distance from others, get vaccinated, and employ regular testing," he said.
"It's considering our interactions, making outdoor meetings where Covid doesn't spread so easily a preference, and making sure rooms are well ventilated when we do meet indoors.
"Crucially, if you do experience even the very slightest symptoms of Covid-19 please don't dismiss this as a summer cold.
"Immediately self-isolate along with your household and arrange to be tested."
'Amazing response'
Meanwhile, a pop-up vaccination clinic in Dumfries has been described as a "big success".
It comes after Dumfries and Galloway became the first health board in Scotland to see 80% of adults aged 18 to 29 receive a first dose vaccination.
Director of public health Valerie White said there had been an "amazing response" and other opportunities to expand vaccine access were being explored.
“Every person who has taken up the opportunity to be vaccinated represents another challenge to Covid-19’s ability to impact on our region," she said.