Brittany Ferries says one of its Plymouth-bound services - carrying more than 900 passengers - has been diverted after several crew members on board reported feeling unwell.

State services for Finistere in France confirmed it was alerted to a "health situation" involving 34 members of staff on the Pont-Aven ferry.

The vessel, which is en route from Santander to Plymouth and carrying 982 passengers, was diverted to Brest, and arrived there at 10:30 BST.

It was given the all clear by French health authorities to depart Brest at about 15:15 and is expected to arrive in Plymouth at 22:00.