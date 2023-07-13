Water device saves tenants £300 a year - council
Water-saving devices fitted in council accommodation are estimated to be saving tenants £300 a year.
Crawley Borough Council has worked with a company to introduce the devices in more than 1,500 households.
It says they are saving a combined 100,000 litres of water a day - the equivalent of six Olympic-sized swimming pools.
They regulate the flow of water and stabilise water pressure to improve water efficiency, the council says.
One council tenant, Khaled Larouci, has been using the flow regulators for over a year and said it had made a big difference.
Although the water flow was slightly slower, Mr Larouci said. it was "more important saving the money".
Natural England - a public body sponsored by the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs - specifies that any new housing development must be built as water neutral, meaning it does not increase water usage.
The council said savings made by the flow control devices had unlocked important new developments in the borough, including 200 affordable new homes in Bewbush and Southgate.
