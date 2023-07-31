A 20-year-old man has died after a car crashed into a roundabout.

The Volkswagen Golf was carrying four people when it came off Bad Munstereifel Road in Ashford, Kent, at about 00:10 BST on Sunday.

Police said three other men - one aged 20 and two aged 19 - were also seriously injured when the car hit Flanders Field roundabout.

Kent Police said it was not known what caused the crash and urged witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to get in contact.