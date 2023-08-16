Identity of dead man remains a mystery a year on
At a glance
A man who died last year has still not been identified
The man, who had a head injury, later died in hospital
Police have struggled to find any leads to any friends or family
DNA and fingerprints have not yet yielded any results
Police are still trying to identify a man who died after being found on the street a year ago.
The man, thought to be in his 40s or 50s, died in hospital after a passer-by saw him and called 999 in Coral Street, near Waterloo, on 23 May last year.
A computer-generated image of him has been released again in the hope someone could recognise him and come forward.
His death was caused by a head injury and after extensive inquiries, it was found not be under suspicious circumstances.
Fingerprints and scanning DNA databases in the UK and abroad so far have not yielded any results, the Met said.
Officers are now looking to other methods to find out where he came from.
Det Con Kieran Mulvaney said: “It is very sad that over a year has gone by and despite a previous media appeal and various other tactics, we have not been able to find anyone with a connection to this man.
“We’re continuing our efforts to find out who he was as someone will be missing him and I am sure they are incredibly worried that they haven’t heard from him.
"This won’t be the news they’d be hoping for, but it is important we do everything we can to identify this unknown man."
When he was found, the man was wearing a black Columbia jacket, a navy Puma sweatshirt, a black Armani T-shirt and black tracksuit bottoms with Sketcher trainers.
He did not have any personal items or identification documents on him and did not have any tattoos or identifying marks.
