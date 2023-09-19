Driver tried to insure car during police stop
- Published
A driver stopped by police for using his mobile phone tried to insure his Audi as officers questioned him.
The man tried to get "day insurance" for the car as officers checked his documents in Frankley, Worcestershire, on 15 September, West Mercia Police said.
"He had tried to take out the policy at the roadside 15 minutes into the 20-minute traffic stop in an attempt to make us believe he was already insured," said PC Ryan Clarke.
The man was issued with a traffic offence report for using a mobile phone while driving and having no insurance and his Audi seized.
Officers from Bromsgrove had pulled over the car in the Frankley Hill Lane area at about 14:00 BST.
PC Clarke said they had checked his details with the relevant insurance firms who confirmed the time he tries to take out the policy.
The force added the stop was part of work supporting "national Fatal Four operations" against those putting themselves and others at risk.
The elements included inappropriate speeds; driver distractions, including mobile phones; lack of seatbelts and alcohol or drug impairment.