A driver stopped by police for using his mobile phone tried to insure his Audi as officers questioned him.

The man tried to get "day insurance" for the car as officers checked his documents in Frankley, Worcestershire, on 15 September, West Mercia Police said.

"He had tried to take out the policy at the roadside 15 minutes into the 20-minute traffic stop in an attempt to make us believe he was already insured," said PC Ryan Clarke.

The man was issued with a traffic offence report for using a mobile phone while driving and having no insurance and his Audi seized.