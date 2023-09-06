Doubt has been cast over plans for a new events arena after the leader of Stoke-on-Trent city council deemed it "not a realistic proposition".

The 3,600 capacity venue had been earmarked for Hanley as part of the Etruscan Square development proposals put forward by the previous Conservative administration.

It would cost an estimated £50m to build which the current leader admitted was not financially viable.

The local authority announced it was on the brink of effective bankruptcy and urged the government to step in.