Swans entering canal-side cafes looking for food have raised concerns among business owners and the local authority.

Newbury Town Council and the Canal Corridor Working Group have been discussing what to do to control the number of the birds.

But a local campaigner said he was worried the swans would be culled and set up a petition to save them.

A councillor said the authority has no authority to cull the birds and has contacted experts for advice.

T﻿he issue of swans entering properties beside the canal was brought up at a closed meeting of Newbury Town Council and the Canal Corridor Working Group, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

The authority has written to the Wildlife Trust, RSPB and the Canal and River Trust for advice as a result.