The leader of Dumfries and Galloway Council is stepping down – after 27 years in politics.

Elaine Murray, who was the first ever female leader of the local authority, will retire in May ahead of the local government elections.

Her husband Jeff Leaver, who is also an elected member and chairman of the region’s education committee, has confirmed that he will give up his councillor role then too.

They said they were looking forward to spending more time with their family, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

"I want to do other things while I’m still fit and healthy," Ms Murray said.

"I have been an elected representative in local or national politics for 27 out of the last 28 years and I feel that's long enough."

Originally from County Durham, Ms Murray was brought up in Edinburgh but later moved to Dumfries.

Her first role in politics was as a councillor representing Ayr South in 1994.

She them became MSP for Dumfries from 1999 to 2011 and then for Dumfriesshire for the following five years before losing her seat in 2016.