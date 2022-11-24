Businesses in Derby have raised £28,000 to help vulnerable people across the city who are struggling with the cost-of-living crisis.

Derby Homes set a target of raising enough money to buy 500 slow cookers, 500 air fryers and 500 electric blankets.

The housing arm of Derby City Council has received the backing of firms from across the city.

The city council is now working with Community Action Derby and Food 4 Thought Alliance, which are organising delivery of the items.