Police are appealing for information after "extensive" fire damage was caused to part of a boardwalk at Ellis Meadows in Leicester.

Leicestershire Police believe the blaze was caused by something being set alight on top of the section of boardwalk in the wetland area at about 21:00 BST on Monday 29 May.

The boardwalk - made from recycled plastic - has been completely destroyed, the force added.

Debris dropped into the water, causing contamination and scorching vegetation.