Planning has begun at Brighton and Hove City Council to try to tackle a £3m hole in its finances.

The Labour-run authority said in the past financial year pressure from inflation, increased demand for council services and a higher than expected pay award for council workers resulted in an end-of-year overspend.

On Thursday the council's Strategy, Finance and City Regeneration Committee heard that would need to be paid back over the next three years.

Labour won a majority on the council in May, after several years of there being no overall control.