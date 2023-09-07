Deputy Falla said: "We've spent a great deal of time thinking about this and looking at studies, but there are significant factors that really make the majority of the committee feel that this is the wrong time and there are many other things that we need to spend the money on.

"Actually it's not a very straight forward decision, it's not 'build it and they will come', [it's] much more complicated than that and the costs are enormous."

Mr Sillett said: "We've got to stop the decline in visitor numbers.

"Tourism and the visitor economy is massive for the island. It underpins air and sea links, it helps the finance industry, the finance industry would not be as strong as it is here without a really healthy hospitality and tourism business."

The managing director of Sarnia Hotels on the island said it would give businesses more opportunities.

Karell Harris said: "It would give us more resilience, and give us more opportunity to have different carriers coming in and hopefully looking at a reduction in fares which I'm sure would be of interest to islanders as well as visitors."