Discussion to take place over airport runway extension
At a glance
A discussion is set to take place this week on the possible extension of Guernsey Airport's runway
Guernsey Hospitality Association's chair Alan Sillett said it would be beneficial to the tourism industry and "stop the decline in visitor numbers"
Deputy Steve Falla said it was the "wrong time" for the extension to be given the go-ahead
- Published
The States of Guernsey is set to discuss the possible extension of the airport's runway this week.
Guernsey Hospitality Association recently surveyed its members and found 95% wanted the runway to be extended as they said more flights and larger planes could bring more money to the tourism sector.
Alan Sillett, chair of the Guernsey Hospitality Association, said the extension could help to "stop the decline in visitor numbers" to the island.
Deputy Steve Falla, from the committee for economic development, said it was the "wrong time" for the idea to be given the go-ahead, and the "costs are enormous".
Deputy Falla said: "We've spent a great deal of time thinking about this and looking at studies, but there are significant factors that really make the majority of the committee feel that this is the wrong time and there are many other things that we need to spend the money on.
"Actually it's not a very straight forward decision, it's not 'build it and they will come', [it's] much more complicated than that and the costs are enormous."
Mr Sillett said: "We've got to stop the decline in visitor numbers.
"Tourism and the visitor economy is massive for the island. It underpins air and sea links, it helps the finance industry, the finance industry would not be as strong as it is here without a really healthy hospitality and tourism business."
The managing director of Sarnia Hotels on the island said it would give businesses more opportunities.
Karell Harris said: "It would give us more resilience, and give us more opportunity to have different carriers coming in and hopefully looking at a reduction in fares which I'm sure would be of interest to islanders as well as visitors."
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter, external and Facebook, external. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk, external.