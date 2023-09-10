Man and woman die in Cavan house fire
- Published
A man and woman have died following a house fire in County Cavan.
Emergency services were called to the scene of the blaze, which broke out at a property in Ballyjamesduff shortly before 02:00 local time.
A man in his 50s and a woman in her 80s were pronounced dead at the scene.
A garda (Irish police) spokesperson said post-mortems were due to take place at Cavan General Hospital.
The scene of the fire is currently sealed off for a technical examination.
The coroner has been notified, the spokesperson said.