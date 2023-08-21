Jersey child social care survey launched

Parents, carers and children in Jersey are being asked how health and social care outcomes for children can be improved.

A survey has been launched by the Jersey Care Commission, in collaboration with the Department for Children, Young People, Education and Skills Department and Family Nursing and Homecare.

The commission said it wanted to "gather the views of islanders" working in the sector and children currently using fostering, adoption, social work and Independent Reviewing and child and family services.

Becky Sherrington, the commission's chief inspector, said feedback would "help support and continuously improve the inspection process".