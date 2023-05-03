Met officers arrested after woman allegedly raped
Two serving Metropolitan Police officers have been arrested following an alleged kidnap and rape.
The Met said it follows an incident that "began in Kingston" in south-west London on Sunday while the officers were off-duty.
A third man, who is not a police officer, was arrested on suspicion of kidnap.
The force said both officers have been suspended from duty and the case has been referred to the police watchdog and the Met's directorate of professional standards.
In a statement, the Met said a woman is being supported by specially trained officers.
A spokesperson said one officer was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of kidnap, rape and common assault, and after consulting with the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), was bailed to return on a date in June in relation to the rape.
He was released with no further action in relation to the other alleged offences.
The second officer was arrested on suspicion of kidnap and possession of class A drugs, but was released with no further action following consultation with the CPS.
The third man was also released with no further action.
