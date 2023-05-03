A 79-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a woman in Elm Park in north-east London.

The Met said the man attended an east London police station at about 21:30 BST on Tuesday to report a woman was injured in a home in Cowdray Way.

Police officers and paramedics attended the scene, and found a 77-year-old woman with head injuries who was pronounced dead.

The force added the man and woman knew each other.