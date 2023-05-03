Man arrested after woman, 77, found dead
A 79-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a woman in Elm Park in north-east London.
The Met said the man attended an east London police station at about 21:30 BST on Tuesday to report a woman was injured in a home in Cowdray Way.
Police officers and paramedics attended the scene, and found a 77-year-old woman with head injuries who was pronounced dead.
The force added the man and woman knew each other.
In a statement, the Met said a crime scene remained in place while detectives investigate, and the woman's family had been informed.
Det Ch Insp Mark Rogers said: “Although a person is in custody, this is still an active investigation and we are gathering as much information as possible.
"We have a family desperately trying to understand what has happened - your information could give them the answers they need and deserve.”
Det Supt Richard Vandenbergh said: “I understand how upsetting this awful crime will be for the local community.
"Extra officers will also be patrolling and please do approach these officers and speak to them if you have any questions - they are there to listen to you and act on your concerns.”
