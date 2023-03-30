MP Luke Pollard has said he is being treated for skin cancer.

The Labour MP for Sutton and Devonport confirmed he would be taking a step back from politics for a "few weeks" to receive treatment and for his recovery.

Mr Pollard said he had been getting one bump checked "which was OK" earlier this year, but his GP then "found one of concern that turned out to be cancer".

Mr Pollard said his diagnosis was "a bit of a shock", but he wanted to thank the NHS for looking after him.