The Middlesbrough Mela has been postponed after "persistent heavy rain" left the event site waterlogged.

Thousands of people usually visit the annual two-day multicultural festival in the town's Albert Park.

Middlesbrough Council said the park was "in too poor a condition" for the festival's infrastructure to be put in place.

Deputy mayor Philippa Storey said the "appalling weather we’ve endured lately means it simply wouldn’t be safe".