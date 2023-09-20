Mr Bunday described how his property was targeted by masked men with crowbars in the early hours.

He said: "They drove on in a truck, jimmied the garage door with a crowbar and went on a shopping spree in my garage.

"They were gone within seven minutes, and went on to the next farm where they proceeded to do exactly the same thing - within 17 minutes they had accrued £15,000 worth of equipment.

"They are masked, gloved and walk around like they own the place - they aren't scared. They've done their reccies - they are organised.

"It's a business for them. They are operating with impunity as they know the resources won't be deployed to catch them."