Two hybrid dolphins have been spotted off the coast of Falmouth, Cornwall.

They were spotted over the weekend by crew and tourists on a tour boat operated by AK Wildlife Cruises, and were seen swimming with a pod of common dolphins.

It is thought the mammals are a hybrid of a common dolphin and a striped dolphin.

The Sea Watch Foundation, a national charity dedicated to the conservation and protection of whales, dolphins and porpoises, said it hoped the sighting "will help to raise awareness of the importance of dolphin conservation".