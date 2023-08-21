Hybrid dolphins spotted in Cornish waters
Two dolphins which are a hybrid of a common dolphin and a striped dolphin have been spotted off the coast of Falmouth
It is believed to the the first time the common striped dolphin hybrids have been reported in the area
They were spotted swimming with a pod of common dolphins by a tour boat
Two hybrid dolphins have been spotted off the coast of Falmouth, Cornwall.
They were spotted over the weekend by crew and tourists on a tour boat operated by AK Wildlife Cruises, and were seen swimming with a pod of common dolphins.
It is thought the mammals are a hybrid of a common dolphin and a striped dolphin.
The Sea Watch Foundation, a national charity dedicated to the conservation and protection of whales, dolphins and porpoises, said it hoped the sighting "will help to raise awareness of the importance of dolphin conservation".
It said this was the first time the common striped dolphin hybrids have been reported in the area.
The charity said the hybrids have a combination of features from both species.
They have distinct black and white stripes running across their flanks like a striped dolphin, but an hour glass pattern and colouring of a common dolphin.
The Sea Watch Foundation said hybridisation between common dolphins and striped dolphins is "relatively uncommon in the UK, but it has been documented in the past".
A spokesperson said: "Dolphins are facing a number of threats, including habitat loss, pollution, and overfishing.
"By working together, we can help to ensure that these amazing creatures continue to thrive."
