T﻿hree colleges within the University of the Highlands and Islands (UHI) network look set to merge after bosses voted in favour of the move.

UHI North Highland in Thurso, UHI Outer Hebrides in Stornoway and UHI West Highland in Fort William have faced challenges including funding cuts and a declining demographic.

UHI said bringing them together would help staff and students overcome these issues and take advantage of new opportunities.

The project involves 9,000 students and 600 staff and could be in place late next summer.

T﻿he merger proposal and business case has been submitted to the Scottish government for approval.