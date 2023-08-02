No further police action over house explosion
There will be no further police action following a suspected gas explosion which saw five people taken to hospital.
The blast occurred at a house on Glanmor Gardens, Dowlais, Merthyr Tydfil, on 1 February.
South Wales Police said that following a "thorough investigation" it found "no element of criminality".
The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) also said it has not identified any criminality and would take no further action.
Following the blast a woman, 18, and a man, 19, were treated for non-life-threatening burn injuries.
Gas company Wales and West Utilities said at the time said that no leaks were detected after safety checks were carried out.
South Wales Police added: "We will not be conducting any further enquiries into this incident."
The HSE said it did not "propose taking any further action at this time".