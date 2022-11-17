East Suffolk bin collectors strike suspended
- Published
A strike by household bin collectors in east Suffolk has been suspended, the local authority said.
Unison members had previously voted for industrial action after rejecting a pay offer.
But East Suffolk Council said after a further round of negotiations a new pay offer would now be put to staff.
"We are hopeful that this offer will be accepted," the authority said.
Refuse crews were working to rule on Wednesday, which would have continued until Friday.
They were also set to go on strike for a week from 21 November.
Although bin collections would now return to normal, the authority warned there may still be disruption.
The council said its negotiations with the union were "facilitated by ACAS".
It said in a statement it was "always determined to agree a solution that works for all parties".
Unison previously said: "East Suffolk’s refuse workers are struggling to make ends meet.
"Some of them are having to sleep on relative’s sofas or use food banks to eat."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, external, Instagram, external and Twitter, external. If you have a story for us, email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk, external