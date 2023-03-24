Family of six homeless after flat fire
A family of six has been left homeless after an "accidental" flat fire started when a hob was left on.
Firefighters were called to High Street, Harwich, at about 15:00 GMT on Wednesday.
Crews rescued a lurcher dog and a lizard from the property above a row of businesses.
The dog was given oxygen therapy by firefighters.
Essex Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze started when the hob was accidentally switched on and a nearby item caught alight.
Norman Gooch, crew manager for Dovercourt Fire Station, warned people to keep hobs clear.
"You’d be surprised how many incidents we go to where hobs have been accidentally left on or switched on by pets."
He said a working smoke alarm alerted the businesses below the flat.
"I’d like to praise the crews who continued to search for the animals inside the flat after hearing they could be in there.
"We found the dog hiding under the bed and crews gave it oxygen therapy while we waited for a vet."
The dog was kept overnight for observation before it was reunited with its owners.
