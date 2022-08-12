A man and a teenage boy have been arrested on suspicion of drug offences following a search at a property in Chesterfield.

Derbyshire Police said officers discovered suspected Class A and Class B drugs at an address in Wenlock Close, Loundsley Green, on Wednesday.

A 41-year-old Chesterfield man and a 16-year-old boy from Sheffield were both arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs.

The boy has been bailed and the man released while investigations continue.