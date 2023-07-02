A motorcyclist, in his 40s, has died in a crash on a rural road.

Suffolk Police said it was called to the B1078, in the Campsea Ashe area in Woodbridge at about 11:00 BST on Saturday.

The East of England Ambulance Service and the Air Ambulance were also called to the scene where the man sustained serious injuries, but he later died.

Road closures for Station Road, by the junctions with the B1078 and B1069, and Green Man Pub in Tunstall, were in place for several hours.