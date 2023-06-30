EU court finds Ireland failed to follow nature laws

The European Court of Justice has ruled that the Republic of Ireland broke EU nature laws by failing to protect hundreds of sites.

The long-running case was brought forward by the European Commission in relation to implementation of the EU Habitats Directive.

The court found that the Irish government had failed to designate Special Areas of Conservation for 217 of 423 sites across the country.

The government also neglected to set "site-specific detailed conservation objectives" at 140 sites.

The court awarded costs of the case against the Irish government but the issue of fines was not determined.