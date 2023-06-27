Shoppers will be charged tax on purchases coming into Jersey from "large overseas retailers" from 1 July, the government has confirmed.

Islanders already pay 5% tax on items bought from domestic retails but will now have to pay Goods and Service Tax (GST) on all overseas orders.

The Government of Jersey said GST would be added at the checkout when islanders buy goods online, "whatever the value".

Currently shoppers do not pay tax on anything below £135 but this will now be reduced to £60.