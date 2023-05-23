Plymouth lifeboats called out on 'multiple shouts'
The RNLI said it responded to "multiple shouts" on Monday evening in the Plymouth area as the sunny weather continued.
Incidents included a speedboat with engine failure and a group of paddleboarders being rescued.
Two lifeboats then took part in a search after an inflated lifejacket was discovered.
Local managers said that "a few easy preventative steps" could have reduced the number of call-outs.
Plymouth's Atlantic 85 vessel was first launched at about 18:30 BST after the owner of a 17ft (5.2m) speedboat, with three people and a dog on board, reported engine failure near Jennycliff Bay and needed to be towed to port.
The lifeboat was dispatched again at about 19:40 after three paddleboarders were stranded on Drake's Island, off Plymouth, by offshore winds and had to be brought to shore.
Its third mission of the night saw it joined by the station's Severn class lifeboat to assist in a search after MoD Police reported finding an inflated lifejacket in the water near Torpoint, Cornwall.
Nothing untoward was found and the search was stood down, the RNLI said.
Lifeboat helm operator Cameron Hicks said shouts "could have been avoided if a few easy preventative steps were taken".
He said: "We advise people to always check your engine and fuel before every trip, check the tide times and wind direction, and clearly mark your lifejacket with your name and telephone number."
