A series of gigs to be held alongside Eurovision will showcase Merseyside's "massively important" grassroots venues, one of the star performers has said.

The United By Music tour will see 20 shows take place in Liverpool and Birkenhead across the week of the song contest in May.

Organisers, the Music Venue Trust (MVT), said the shows, which include sets by Jamie Webster, Lightning Seeds and Miles Kane, would showcase sites that "remain the lifeblood of UK music".

Webster, whose album Moments peaked in the top three of the UK charts in January, said he "wouldn't be the artist that I am today if it wasn't for grassroots venues".