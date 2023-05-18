A man has been arrested after a stabbing in Grimsby, police said.

Officers were called to Macaulay Street at about 17:20 BST on Wednesday following reports of an incident involving a group of men.

The victim was taken to hospital but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

A 43-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, aggravated burglary and possession of an offensive weapon, Humberside Police said.