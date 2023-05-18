Man arrested after Grimsby stabbing
- Published
A man has been arrested after a stabbing in Grimsby, police said.
Officers were called to Macaulay Street at about 17:20 BST on Wednesday following reports of an incident involving a group of men.
The victim was taken to hospital but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
A 43-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, aggravated burglary and possession of an offensive weapon, Humberside Police said.
The man remains in custody for questioning.
Det Insp Scott Miller said he believed the stabbing was an "isolated incident".
