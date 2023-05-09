The boss of Yorkshire Water has given up her bonus this year following public anger over sewage pollution in the county's rivers.

Chief executive Nicola Shaw, who joined the firm in May 2022, said she understood the "strength of feeling" and had refused her first bonus since arriving at the company.

In February 2023, Environment Agency data revealed three of the worst rivers for raw sewage discharge in England and Wales were in Yorkshire.

Annual reports show she could have received between £600,000 and £800,000 if the company met performance targets for the year.