Beverley Knight receives honorary doctorate
At a glance
Beverley Knight has been given an honorary doctorate in recognition of her career
She received the degree from Birmingham City University at the Symphony Hall
Sir Lenny Henry said Knight was the "Queen of British soul and a true icon for the West Midlands"
Ms Knight said she was "thrilled" to receive the award and urged graduates to be "bold"
- Published
Singer and actor Beverley Knight has been given an honorary doctorate in recognition of her career.
Knight, who was born in Wolverhampton, received the degree from Birmingham City University at the city's Symphony Hall.
University chancellor Sir Lenny Henry said she was the "Queen of British soul and a true icon for the West Midlands".
Knight said she was "thrilled" to receive the award and spoke of her pride as a musician in the West Midlands.
"I hope my career can inspire the young minds who share the graduation day with me," she said.
Knight, known for hits "Shoulda Woulda Coulda" and "Come as You Are", received an Olivier award in April.
“Don’t be scared to take the path which is less travelled because down that path is going to be something more amazing than you could have ever predicted," she added.
She previously received a doctorate from the University of Wolverhampton in 2005.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, external, Twitter, external and Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk, external