Street artists bring vibrant colours to Birmingham

High-Vis Festival in Birmingham

The festival, in the Digbeth area, was centred around the Printmakers Arms in Fazeley Street

John Bray
BBC News, West Midlands

Street artists from across the country brought their painting skills to Birmingham for an annual street culture festival.

The High-Vis Festival marked its seventh year with a special celebration party to mark 50 years of Hip-hop.

Festival co-organiser Olly MacNamee said: "I think the current state of the scene in Birmingham is very healthy.

"We've got Birmingham artists who are now more confident to go out and take on more jobs, whether that's through their own websites, their own Instagram accounts or through us."

The High-Vis Festival attracted more than 50 street artists to Birmingham

Artists spent Saturday transforming the outside of 82 Fazeley Street, which had started the day painted black and white

Break-dancers performed throughout the event to the sound of Hip-hop music

“High-Vis Festival prides itself on being a celebration of street art that’s for artists, by artists,” said co-organiser David "Panda" Brown

Graffiti focuses on names and tags, while street art embraces images and posters

Birmingham artist Cry spent a couple of days in the lead up to the festival creating her artwork

Street artists and graffiti painters moved into Digbeth in the mid 1980s to begin creating a multi-coloured urban landscape

Street artists paint on so-called permission walls in the Digbeth neighbourhood

The red brick walls of Digbeth were once an integral part of Birmingham's industrial quarter

Artists and street art fans from Australia and the United States have visited Birmingham specifically to see the street art

Most Digbeth street artists also display their work on social media

How 82 Fazeley Street started the day, and how it ended it

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

See also

Related internet links