Two alleged incidents of indecent exposure on the same afternoon are being investigated by police.

They are both reported to have taken place in Somercotes, Derbyshire, between about 14:40 and 15:20 BST on Monday.

Officers said a man driving a white estate-type car, possibly a VW Passat, pulled up alongside a girl walking along Birchwood Crescent, and then two girls walking together on Tower Close.

On both occasions he is reported to have stopped and asked the girls for directions, while indecently exposing himself.