Prince William meets Grenfell survivors
Prince William has met survivors and bereaved families of the Grenfell Tower fire ahead of the sixth anniversary of the blaze that killed 72 people.
The Prince of Wales visited nearby Queens Park Rangers to learn of the support the Championship football club has provided to the community since the tragedy on 14 June 2017.
A civil settlement was agreed earlier this year, with more than £150m awarded across about 900 cases.
An inquiry into the tragedy is set to be published next year.
QPR's stadium, Loftus Road, is less than a mile away from Grenfell Tower.
The club runs the QPR in the Community Trust, a charitable initiative aiming to "make a difference to individuals and our communities".
It has been heavily involved in supporting the victims of the fire. One initiative was the creation of the Grenfell Memorial Cup, which features a day of football for survivors, bereaved families and the wider community.
Prince William, who is president of English football's governing body, the Football Association, met the head of the trust, former England striker Les Ferdinand.
The Prince of Wales also spent time with community workers and youth workers funded by the trust, who have been providing mentorship, mental health support and development expertise to those affected by the fire.
He was presented with a personalised QPR shirt, emblazoned with a green heart with the number 72 in the middle - marking the number of people who perished in the blaze.
The prince visited Grenfell alongside the late Queen in the days after the blaze, and was at the fifth anniversary memorial service last year.
The long-awaited inquiry into the tragedy is set to be published in 2024.
