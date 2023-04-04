Company fined £600,000 after employee death
An East Yorkshire garden landscaping supplier has been fined £600,000 after an employee died while loading a lorry.
Brian White, 59, was working for Kelkay Ltd when he was fatally injured after the lorry he was loading was moved by the driver, pulling a forklift over and trapping him underneath.
An investigation by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) found the company's risk assessment failed to take into account the possibility of lorries moving while being loaded.
Kelkay Ltd pleaded guilty to breaching the 1974 Health and Safety at Work Act at Grimsby Magistrates' Court on 30 March.
The company was also ordered to pay £20,848.71 in costs.
Mr White's eldest son Barry has said that "not a day goes by without me thinking of my dad" and that "he was our rock who we could turn to for advice and help".
His partner Joan said: "Brian went to work that day but didn't return home, through no fault of his own.
"We had made plans for the future together but then everything was turned upside down on that day.
"My life was a total disaster from that day."
HSE inspector John Boyle said: "This incident could have been avoided by implementing the correct control measures and safe working practices.
"Companies should be aware that HSE will not hesitate to take appropriate enforcement action against those that fall below the required standards."