An East Yorkshire garden landscaping supplier has been fined £600,000 after an employee died while loading a lorry.

Brian White, 59, was working for Kelkay Ltd when he was fatally injured after the lorry he was loading was moved by the driver, pulling a forklift over and trapping him underneath.

An investigation by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) found the company's risk assessment failed to take into account the possibility of lorries moving while being loaded.

Kelkay Ltd pleaded guilty to breaching the 1974 Health and Safety at Work Act at Grimsby Magistrates' Court on 30 March.