A councillor has denied that metal detectorists in North East Lincolnshire are facing an outright ban from council-owned parks and beaches.

Ten new Public Space Protection Orders (PSPO) are to be introduced on 1 April after approval by the authority's cabinet.

Anyone breaking the orders could be issued with a £100 fixed penalty notice.

Conservative councillor Ron Shepherd, portfolio holder for safe and stronger communities, said detectorists would be able to apply for a permit.