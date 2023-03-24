Councillor denies metal detectorists face outright ban
A councillor has denied that metal detectorists in North East Lincolnshire are facing an outright ban from council-owned parks and beaches.
Ten new Public Space Protection Orders (PSPO) are to be introduced on 1 April after approval by the authority's cabinet.
Anyone breaking the orders could be issued with a £100 fixed penalty notice.
Conservative councillor Ron Shepherd, portfolio holder for safe and stronger communities, said detectorists would be able to apply for a permit.
A number of metal detectorists have expressed their opposition to the move, with much of the focus of the debate centred on Cleethorpes Beach, parts of which are designated as a site of special scientific interest (SSSI).
"These places are treasured by most people, but some activities can harm the environment and wildlife or put people at risk," Mr Shepherd said.
Other prohibitions include lighting bonfires, digging for fishing bait and releasing Chinese lanterns.
A public consultation found high levels of support for all the PSPOs, except a complete ban on metal detecting, which was opposed by 59% to 41%.
'Apply for a licence'
However, Mr Shepherd said: "There is no form of ban at all. What we're saying to people is if you want to metal detect, you apply for a licence."
He said the move was due to concerns about safety and environmental issues, with holes not being filled in after being dug.
"That goes across any of the council's land and the reason for that is we need to know who it is, who's on there metal detecting," he said.
"If they do dig holes and don't fill them in, then at least we know who's doing it."
The council has said the new regulations would be soft-launched, with individuals caught breaching the restrictions initially receiving a warning.
The permit would enable metal detecting for archaeological or educational purposes, or to find lost property, such as a wedding ring.
