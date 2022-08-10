Highlands and Moray churches at risk of closure
At a glance
Church of Scotland has proposed closing 26 churches in its Inverness Presbytery area
Under the draft plans, sites in Inverness, Nairn and Forres are at risk
Church of Scotland said the moves formed part of its wider five-year Mission Plan
The plans are to be subject to further discussions and consultation
Twenty-six churches could close across parts of the Highlands and Moray under cost-cutting plans by the Church of Scotland.
Among the sites at risk of being sold off are St Laurence Church in Forres, St Ninians in Nairn and St Stephen's in Inverness as well Daviot and Beauly churches.
Under the draft plans the number of parishes in the Inverness Presbytery area would be reduced by about half with some congregations being merged.
Church of Scotland said the proposals formed part of its wider five-year Mission Plan, and would help to ensure its limited resources could meet 21st Century needs.
The draft plans will be discussed further at meeting next month followed by consultation.
Daviot Church, which was built in 1826, is a well-known landmark on the A9 south of Inverness, while the site of Forres' St Laurence Church has been a place of worship for 700 years.
Rev Mike Robertson, convener of Inverness Presbytery’s mission planning group, said: “We recognise that throughout the Inverness Presbytery and beyond, there are buildings where congregations are engaging in positive outreach work to support their communities, so we know that some of these decisions will be difficult.
"However, a proposed closure of a particular building is not a judgement on the congregation, but part of a mission plan for the whole of the presbytery area."