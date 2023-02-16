Dead sheep have been found dumped in a Birmingham brook.

The city council said the "appalling situation" was reported on Tuesday and they were removed the following day.

It said there would now be an investigation, to find out how they got into the Hockley Brook in the Soho area of the city.

The items are believed to include internal organs stuffed in bin bags, as well as full animals.

The RSPCA said it had also been contacted and a rescuer attended the scene, but it was now in the hands of the local authority.