Café and car park could be bought by States
Jersey States could buy a former café and car park at Greve de Lecq which was set to be turned into a private house.
The former Cafe Romany at the eastern end of the bay had been left closed off and undeveloped despite planning permission having been obtained for a four-bedroom home and 100-seat eatery.
The site is up for sale more more than £5m.
The proposed plan was put forward to the States on Wednesday by Deputy Lyndon Farnham.
The plan said the States acquiring the site would "preserve the historic and cultural significance of the bay" and "bring significant economic benefits to the local area".
The earliest the proposal would be debated by the States is 18 July.
If it is accepted, the States Assembly would be asked to approve the proposed price before completing the purchase.
