A man is in a serious condition in hospital after a car and a digger crashed on the Dumfries bypass.

The accident happened at about 10:40 on Monday and involved a blue Mazda 2 and a JCB towing a trailer.

The driver of the car involved, a 25-year-old man, was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where his condition is serious but stable.

The 64-year-old man who was driving the JCB did not require medical treatment.