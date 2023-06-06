Man seriously hurt in car and digger crash
At a glance
A man is in a serious condition in hospital after a crash on the Dumfries bypass
The accident involved a car and a JCB
The 25-year-old driver of the car has been taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment
- Published
A man is in a serious condition in hospital after a car and a digger crashed on the Dumfries bypass.
The accident happened at about 10:40 on Monday and involved a blue Mazda 2 and a JCB towing a trailer.
The driver of the car involved, a 25-year-old man, was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where his condition is serious but stable.
The 64-year-old man who was driving the JCB did not require medical treatment.
The road was shut for about five hours for crash investigations and recovery of the vehicles.
PC Stuart Delaney said inquiries into the collision were continuing.
He asked for anyone who might have witnessed the accident or had dashcam footage to get in touch.