Man accused of inappropriate touching found dead
- Published
A suspect accused of inappropriately touching children has died, police have said.
At 15:17 BST on 26 May, Kent Police received an allegation that several school children were inappropriately touched by a person during an outing.
A man in his 20s from the Ashford area was identified following enquiries.
The victims’ families have been informed that the suspect died on Tuesday, police have said.
The force also confirmed appropriate support and safeguarding is being provided to those involved and that the investigation has concluded.
