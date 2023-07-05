A woman who had a hysterectomy performed by a robot said the operation had been life-changing.

Nicola Howle, from Biddulph in Staffordshire, had the procedure at University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust (UHNM) after suffering from endometriosis.

Her surgeon, consultant Mr Zeiad El-Gizawy, said the technology made operations better for patients as well as doctors.

The robot, named the Da Vinci Xi, was first used at the trust last year.