Robotic surgery a real life-changer - patient
At a glance
A woman who had a hysterectomy performed by a robot said it had been life-changing
Nicola Howle, from Biddulp, had the procedure at University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust (UHNM) after suffering from endometriosis
The technology allows surgeons to perform keyhole surgery more easily
Consultant Mr Zeiad El-Gizawy, who operated on Ms Howle, said the experience was "much better" for both patients and surgeons
- Published
A woman who had a hysterectomy performed by a robot said the operation had been life-changing.
Nicola Howle, from Biddulph in Staffordshire, had the procedure at University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust (UHNM) after suffering from endometriosis.
Her surgeon, consultant Mr Zeiad El-Gizawy, said the technology made operations better for patients as well as doctors.
The robot, named the Da Vinci Xi, was first used at the trust last year.
"I was diagnosed with severe endometriosis and fibroids so I was suffering terribly from heavy bleeding, excruciating pain for over a year to the point where it was stopping me going to work," said Ms Howle.
She said she was "quite hesitant" when Mr El-Gizawy suggested using the robot to perform her surgery.
"But he assured me it would be fine and I'd be in good hands, so to speak."
The surgeon said using the robot allowed for a "more enhanced way of performing key-hole surgery".
He said the robotic instruments had the same range of movements, if not a bit more, as human wrists as well as a superiority of vision and a more comfortable experience.
Because it is controlled using a joystick, surgeons are able to sit rather than stand, which he said reduced fatigue.
"You can do more, you can do it in less time," he said. "The experience for you as a surgeon is much better."
Ms Howle described the surgery as "a real life-changer".
"I was miserable, suffering for over a year and then I’ve had this done and I wouldn’t look back," she said.
"I can’t thank [Mr El-Gizawy] enough."