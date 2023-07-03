Jersey had its warmest June since 1976, according to meteorologists

Temperatures averaged 18.4C (65F), only 0.3C (0.55F) less than they were 47 years ago when there was a long period of hot weather.

It has been the second warmest June since records began in 1894, said forecasters.

Jodie Stock, senior Jersey meteorologist, said: "If we look at the 30-year climate average for June, it should be 16.3C, so that's two degrees higher than the average for the time of year."