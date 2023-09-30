A person has received emergency first aid and been airlifted to hospital after being rescued in Exmouth on Friday.

The Exmouth RNLI was called by HM Coastguard at 17:57 BST to reports of a swimmer in difficulty in the sea, east of Langstone Rock in Dawlish.

The volunteer team located the person at 18:12, bringing them onboard the vessel and giving emergency first aid.

The swimmer was taken to the Royal Devon & Exeter Hospital - their condition is not known.