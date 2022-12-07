Man arrested after baby girl dies in head-on crash
- Published
A man has been arrested after a seven-month-old baby girl died in a head-on car crash.
Thames Valley Police said a grey Peugeot 508 collided with a green Fiat 500 on the H10 Bletcham Way in Bletchley, Milton Keynes, at just after 21:50 GMT on Sunday.
The baby, travelling in the Peugeot, was taken to hospital in Milton Keynes where she died of her injuries.
A 27-year-old man from Milton Keynes was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and released on bail.
Police said he was also arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving while unfit through drink or drugs, driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the limit and failing to stop after a road traffic collision.
Another passenger in the Peugeot, a 30-year-old woman, suffered minor injuries.
The driver of the Fiat suffered a broken leg and has since been discharged from hospital.
Sgt Ed Crofts said: "I would like to appeal to anybody who was driving along H10 Bletcham Way at around the time of the collision to please contact Thames Valley Police, especially if you witnessed what happened or saw either vehicle being driven just prior to the collision.
"I would also ask drivers to please check dash-cam and get in touch if this has captured anything that may assist this investigation."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, external, Instagram, external and Twitter, external. If you have a story idea for us, get in touch via eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk, external